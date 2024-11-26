Supreme Court urged to take suo moto action over Sambhal violence

Against the backdrop of arson and killing of five young men in violence during a court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid in Sambhal, the Supreme Court has been urged “to take suo moto cognisance” of the incident that happened in the western Uttar Pradesh town.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Justice of India, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind leader Mahmood Madani sought “immediate judicial intervention” to “safeguard peace and harmony”.

Mr. Madani wrote to the Chief Justice, stating, “I write to you in my capacity as president of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, deeply concerned by the escalating communal tensions and breach of public peace resulting from activities purportedly conducted under the guise of ‘surveys’. These actions have created an environment of mistrust and unrest.”

He questioned the alleged continued short shrift given by lower-level judiciary to the Places of Worship Act, saying, “The Places of Worship Act 1991 was enacted with the intent of preventing conflict over places of worship. However, recent developments, particularly the Supreme Court’s ruling that surveys do not fall under the prohibitions envisaged in the Act, have inadvertently led to situations like in Sambhal. These surveys are being weaponised to foster discord.”

Mr. Madani urged the Supreme Court to “take suo moto cognisance of this menace and prevent escalation”, adding, “The current trajectory risks undermining public order and could result in widespread violence.”

The Jamiat leader requested the Chief Justice for “immediate intervention to ensure that the rule of law prevails”. “Proactive judicial intervention at this juncture will serve as a vital safeguard against the brewing communal tensions and reaffirm faith in the judiciary as the custodian of justice and social harmony,” he said.

Earlier, a Jamiat delegation met community leaders and government officials in Sambhal to help bring back peace in the town. They met the Superintendent of Police and the District Magistrate to protest against “excessive use of force” by the police and “arbitrary arrests of innocent individuals”. They sought immediate action against Vishnu Shanker Jain, advocate in the Jama Masjid matter for his alleged provocative slogans which gave rise to violence in the area.