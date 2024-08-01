State Governments can sub-classify SCs, STs for quota, rules Supreme Court

A seven-judge Bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, in a majority judgement, overruled the E.V. Chinnaiah verdict, which had determined that State Legislatures cannot sub-classify Scheduled Castes for grant of reservation in admissions and public jobs.

Chief Justice Chandrachud said Scheduled Castes are not an integrated or homogenous group.

States can identify the differing degrees of discrimination or backwardness and focus on greater benefits to sub-classes of Scheduled Castes. This would not violate the President’s exclusive authority under Article 341 to identify Scheduled Castes. The States’s power to sub-classify is subject to judicial review, it said.

The State’s power cannot be exercised on its mere whims. There should be empirical data, the top court said. The seven-judge Bench judgement also gave the green signal for the Tamil Nadu Assembly’s legislative competence to enact the Arunthathiyar Reservation Act.

Justice B.R. Gavai, in his separate opinion, noted the court, in this case, was dealing with the question of equality among unequals.

Continuing to give quota benefits to affluent backward classes defeats the very purpose of reservation. People who have reached a position of affluence riding on the benefits of reservation cannot be considered politically, economically and socially deprived anymore. They have already reached a stage where they should walk out of the provisions of reservation and give way to more deserving categories of SC/ST, he noted.

Justice Gavai said his view is that the State must evolve a policy for identifying the creamy layer even within the SC/ST in order to exclude them from the ambit of affirmative action.

“In my view, only this, and this alone, would help to reach real equality enshrined under the Constitution,” Justice Gavai read from his opinion.

He agreed with the Chief Justice’s opinion to overrule the E.V. Chinnaiah judgement, holding the State Governments, based on empirical data, can sub-classify Scheduled Castes for the purpose of extending reservation.

The top court on February 8 had reserved its order after hearing submissions from Attorney General R. Venkataramani, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, senior advocate Kapil Sibal and others.

The States represented by senior advocates have sought review of the E.V. Chinnaiah judgment, which in 2004 had ruled that all SC communities which suffered ostracisation, discrimination and humiliation for centuries represented a homogeneous class, incapable of being sub-categorised.

The Bench, also comprising justices B.R. Gavai, Vikram Nath, Bela M. Trivedi, Pankaj Mithal, Manoj Misra and Satish Chandra Mishra, heard 23 petitions, including the lead one filed by the Punjab Government challenging the 2010 verdict of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The top court heard a reference to revisit a five-judge Constitution Bench judgment of 2004 in the case of E.V. Chinnaiah vs State of Andhra Pradesh in which it was held that SCs and STs are homogenous groups and hence, States cannot further sub-classify them to grant quota inside quota for more deprived and weaker castes in these groups.

The Chinnaiah judgment had held that any sub-classification of the Scheduled Castes would violate Article 14 (right to equality) of the Constitution.

The 2004 verdict had stated that only Parliament, and not State legislatures, can exclude castes deemed to be SC from the Presidential List under Article 341 of the Constitution.

(With PTI inputs)

