Supreme Court upholds Speaker’s disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Speaker's order disqualifying 17 Karnataka MLAs, but held that he cannot dictate the duration of the disqualification till the end of the 15th Legislative Assembly term. The Supreme Court refrained from commenting on the validity of their resignations

The apex court said the Speaker should give reasonable time for considering the resignations by MLAs. The validity of resignations depends on facts/circumstances of each case. Speaker not empowered to disqualify MLA under Schedule 10 till term end. Political morality not to overawe constitutional morality, the court ruled.

Justice Ramana has authored the judgment for the Bench also comprising Justices Sanjeev Khanna and Krishna Murari.

The taint of disqualification does not vaporise on resignation, provided the defection has happened prior to the date of resignation, the court said.

The MLAs argued that the power of a Speaker while dealing with resignations by MLAs is limited and extends only to check whether they are genuine. They had placed their resignations before the Speaker, but the latter delayed a decision on them and, instead, proceeded to disqualify them for defection. They said it was their right to resign.

The MLAs want to contest in the coming by-polls scheduled in the first week of December.

The Congress also argued that the petitions filed by the disqualified MLAs have raised several questions of law impacting the polity of the country and should be referred to a Constitution Bench.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the court should ask the Speaker to decide the case of the MLAs afresh.

For nearly three months, the disqualified legislators have been anxious about their fate after former Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar disqualified them in July following their resignations, which brought down the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition and paved the way for B.S. Yediyurappa to form the government on a wafer-thin margin.