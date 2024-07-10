GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Supreme Court upholds maintainability of West Bengal suit accusing Centre of ‘interfering’ in federalism using CBI without State consent

Supreme Court Bench said West Bengal’s suit raises important questions on the wider ramifications regarding federalism

Updated - July 10, 2024 11:35 am IST

Published - July 10, 2024 11:08 am IST - NEW DELHI

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Krishnadas Rajagopal
The Supreme Court Bench scheduled the suit for framing of issues on August 13. File

The Supreme Court Bench scheduled the suit for framing of issues on August 13. File | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The Supreme Court upholds the maintainability of an original suit filed by the State of West Bengal accusing the Union Government of “interfering” in cases originating within the State’s jurisdiction by unilaterally authorising the CBI to probe them.

The Union Government had raised preliminary objections about the maintainability of the suit itself.

However, a Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan said West Bengal’s suit raises important questions on the wider ramifications regarding federalism.

West Bengal had blamed the Centre of employing the CBI regardless of the fact that the State had withdrawn its general consent to CBI investigations within its territory under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946 way back in November 2018.

The Bench scheduled the suit for framing of issues on August 13. The Supreme Court would now decide the suit on its merits.

