ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court transfers medical admissions case to itself

January 29, 2024 11:06 am | Updated 11:07 am IST - New Delhi

The developments comes two days after the apex court stayed the proceedings in the case at the end of a special sitting convened on Saturday.

The Hindu Bureau

The Supreme Court on Monday, January 29, 2024, transferred the medical admission fake certificate case from Calcutta HC to itself.

Conflicting orders passed by two Benches of the High Court in the case took an ugly turn with one of the judges, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, made personal allegations of political bias against Justice Soumen Sen.

The apex court had stayed the proceedings in the case at the end of a special sitting convened on January 27, 2024.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the Bench issued notice to West Bengal, the CBI and the petitioner in the High Court. The State government has been allowed to separately file a special leave petition against the orders of Justice Gangopadhyay during the course of the day.

The Centre, in turn, has been permitted to circulate a note. Attorney General R. Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta have questioned the procedure followed by the High Court Division Bench headed by Justice Soumen Sen to stay Justice Gangopadhyay’s directions without even perusing a copy of latter’s judicial order, records of the case or the memorandum of appeal.

More details are awaited

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US