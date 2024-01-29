Supreme Court transfers medical admissions case to itself

January 29, 2024 11:06 am | Updated 11:07 am IST - New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Monday, January 29, 2024, transferred the medical admission fake certificate case from Calcutta HC to itself.

Conflicting orders passed by two Benches of the High Court in the case took an ugly turn with one of the judges, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, made personal allegations of political bias against Justice Soumen Sen.

The apex court had stayed the proceedings in the case at the end of a special sitting convened on January 27, 2024.

Earlier, the Bench issued notice to West Bengal, the CBI and the petitioner in the High Court. The State government has been allowed to separately file a special leave petition against the orders of Justice Gangopadhyay during the course of the day.

The Centre, in turn, has been permitted to circulate a note. Attorney General R. Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta have questioned the procedure followed by the High Court Division Bench headed by Justice Soumen Sen to stay Justice Gangopadhyay’s directions without even perusing a copy of latter’s judicial order, records of the case or the memorandum of appeal.

More details are awaited

