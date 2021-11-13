Supreme Court transfers Kanpur businessman’s death case to CBI

NEW DELHI

13 November 2021

The 36-year-old died after being allegedly assaulted by police at a Gorakhpur hotel during a raid

The Supreme Court on Friday transferred to the CBI the case concerning a Kanpur businessman, Manish Gupta, who died from injuries sustained after being allegedly thrashed by the police in his Gorakhpur hotel room.

A Bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud shifted the case to the CBI. It would be tried in Delhi.

The order came on a plea by the businessman’s wife Meenakshi Gupta for investigation by a Central agency.

The Uttar Pradesh Government did not object to the plea. In an earlier hearing, the State said it had already recommended the case for CBI probe.

Her lawyer had, while mentioning the case recently before the Chief Justice of India for an early hearing, said she had been “running from pillar to post”

He had submitted that a blood-soaked cloth was found under the bed in the hotel room. He had asked how the police investigators missed so obvious an object.

The 36-year-old businessman had died after being allegedly assaulted by the police at a Gorakhpur hotel during a raid.

A Special Investigation Team has been carrying on the probe till the Central agency takes over.