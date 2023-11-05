HamberMenu
Supreme Court trains its guns on frivolous PILs

Insistence on payment of advance cost keep some pesky petitioners at bay

November 05, 2023 05:21 am | Updated 05:21 am IST - NEW DELHI

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Krishnadas Rajagopal
A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. File

A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy

A heavy dose of “frivolous” public interest litigation (PIL) petitions in the Supreme Court is prompting judges to take to task petitioners and the lawyers who put their signature on them, for wasting judicial time.

The public is paying for precious judicial time, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud observed recently.

The Chief Justice has largely been successful in dissuading pesky PILs by asking their architects to pay advance cost, which would be forfeited if the case is summarily dismissed for lack of merit. A few days ago, the Chief Justice’s Bench told an insistent PIL litigant to deposit ₹5 lakh as advance cost. The petitioner beat a hasty retreat.

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, on October 30, decided to investigate how advocates-on-record, whose vetting and signatures are required for petitions to be filed in the top court, have become a “mere signing/forwarding authority”.

Justice Kaul was hearing a PIL petition, which claimed that Articles 20 (protection against double jeopardy, self-incrimination, excessive or unnecessary conviction or punishment) and 22 (protection from arrest and detention) of the Constitution were violative of right to life, equality and free speech. Justice Kaul found the PIL “atrocious”.

Against Darwin, Einstein too

On another occasion, Justice Kaul kept a straight face when he patiently dismissed a petition which claimed that Charles Darwin went wrong with his evolution theory and Albert Einstein erred in deducing that E=mc².

Justice Kaul advised the petitioner to either re-educate himself or match up to Darwin and Einstein with his own theories.

Chief Justice Chandrachud, who found that enough was enough, ordered a petitioner to pay ₹5 lakh in costs for his “frivolous” plea that the Bombay High Court Chief Justice did not say ‘I’ while taking his oath of office.

The Supreme Court also managed to send a PIL petition for framing a “national traffic management policy” to an early grave.

“We are clearly of the view that such frivolous PILs occupy the time and attention of the court thereby deflecting the attention of the court from more serious matters and consuming the infrastructure of the judicial manpower and Registry of the court. Time has come when the court should impose exemplary costs in such frivolous PILs,” Chief Justice Chandrachud observed.

