Supreme Court to set up vacation bench during seven-day Holi break to hear urgent matters

New Delhi

05 March 2020 18:07 IST

The CJI made the statement after a lawyer mentioned a case and sought urgent hearing

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will set up a vacation bench for the seven-day Holi break to hear urgent matters.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S. A. Bobde said it will not be on the day of Holi but during the week.

Till now, the apex court had a vacation bench during the summer break of nearly two months.

