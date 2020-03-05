National

Supreme Court to set up vacation bench during seven-day Holi break to hear urgent matters

The Supreme Court of India. | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt
PTI New Delhi 05 March 2020 18:07 IST
Updated: 05 March 2020 18:09 IST

The CJI made the statement after a lawyer mentioned a case and sought urgent hearing

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will set up a vacation bench for the seven-day Holi break to hear urgent matters.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S. A. Bobde said it will not be on the day of Holi but during the week.

Till now, the apex court had a vacation bench during the summer break of nearly two months.

Advertising
Advertising

Also read| COVID-19: Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi to avoid Holi gatherings

The CJI made the statement after a lawyer mentioned a case and sought urgent hearing.

Comments
More In National
judiciary (system of justice)
Read more...