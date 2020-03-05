NationalNew Delhi 05 March 2020 18:07 IST
Supreme Court to set up vacation bench during seven-day Holi break to hear urgent matters
The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will set up a vacation bench for the seven-day Holi break to hear urgent matters.
A bench headed by Chief Justice S. A. Bobde said it will not be on the day of Holi but during the week.
Till now, the apex court had a vacation bench during the summer break of nearly two months.
The CJI made the statement after a lawyer mentioned a case and sought urgent hearing.
