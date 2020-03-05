National

Supreme Court to set up vacation bench during seven-day Holi break to hear urgent matters

The Supreme Court of India.

The Supreme Court of India.   | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

The CJI made the statement after a lawyer mentioned a case and sought urgent hearing

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will set up a vacation bench for the seven-day Holi break to hear urgent matters.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S. A. Bobde said it will not be on the day of Holi but during the week.

Till now, the apex court had a vacation bench during the summer break of nearly two months.

Also read| COVID-19: Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi to avoid Holi gatherings

The CJI made the statement after a lawyer mentioned a case and sought urgent hearing.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 5, 2020 6:11:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/supreme-court-to-set-up-vacation-bench-during-seven-day-holi-break-to-hear-urgent-matters/article30991234.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY