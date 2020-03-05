Supreme Court to set up vacation bench during seven-day Holi break to hear urgent matters

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will set up a vacation bench for the seven-day Holi break to hear urgent matters.
A bench headed by Chief Justice S. A. Bobde said it will not be on the day of Holi but during the week.
Till now, the apex court had a vacation bench during the summer break of nearly two months.
Also read| COVID-19: Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi to avoid Holi gatherings
The CJI made the statement after a lawyer mentioned a case and sought urgent hearing.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.