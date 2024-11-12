The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on November 13 its judgment framing guidelines against illegal, communal and retributive bulldozing of homes and private properties of accused persons by States.

While reserving the suo motu case for judgment, a Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan had promised to protect even convicted criminals from state-sponsored punitive demolition of their legal private property.

The apex court had stayed illegal demolitions across the country in an order on September 17.

However, the court had refused to extend immunity to public space encroachers, whether they be Hindus or Muslims.

The Bench, during the hearings, had sent a clear message that conviction or being accused of a crime were no grounds for States to bulldoze private homes and shops.

“We are a secular country… Whatever we lay down… we lay down for all citizens. There cannot be a particular law for a particular religion. Unauthorised constructions belonging to members of any community have to go, no matter their religion or faith,” Justice Gavai had observed orally in court.

‘Misuse of laws’

The case had come to the top court through petitions accusing States like Uttar Pradesh of misusing municipal laws to bulldoze the private property of members of minority communities. The petitions had argued that municipal laws were misused for crime-fighting and grandstanding by ruling parties in these States.

Justice Viswanathan had pointed out during the hearing that there had been 4.45 lakh demolitions in recent years.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, agreed that even conviction in the most heinous offences such as rape, murder and terrorism must not lead to punitive demolition.

However, he had said demolitions under municipal laws must not be given a communal colour.

The law officer had expressed an apprehension that the top court’s intervention on the basis of a few illegal demolitions may work to encourage encroachments and paralyse “genuine” demolition of unauthorised structures. “It would open a Pandora’s box,” Mr. Mehta had feared.

Senior advocate C.U. Singh had said the petitioners were not against the lawful use of municipal laws. “We are only against the abuse of these laws by authorities,” he had submitted.