SC to pronounce its verdict on adolescents’ right to privacy on August 20

The Supreme Court on Tuesday is scheduled on August 20 to pronounce its verdict on a suo motu case concerning the “the right to privacy of adolescents” in the backdrop of sweeping remarks made in a Calcutta High Court judgment, advising adolescent girls to “control their sexual urges”.

A Bench headed by Justice A.S. Oka had, taking cognisance of the observations in the High Court judgment in a POCSO case, called them “highly objectionable and completely unwarranted” and an affront to the rights of dignity and privacy of adolescents.

Justice Oka had orally remarked that judges were “not expected to express personal views or preach” on the Bench.

The State of West Bengal had separately moved the Supreme Court.

The Calcutta High Court had also called for decriminalisation of consensual sexual acts involving adolescents above 16 years.

A High Court Bench of Justices Chitta Ranjan Dash and Partha Sarathi Sen had observed in its October 18, 2023 judgment that it was the “duty/obligation of every female adolescent to; protect her right to integrity of her body; protect her dignity and self-worth; thrive for overall development of her self transcending gender barriers; control sexual urge/urges as in the eyes of the society she is the loser when she gives in to enjoy the sexual pleasure of hardly two minutes; protect her right to autonomy of her body and her privacy”.

For male adolescents, the high court Bench had said they should “respect the aforesaid duties of a young girl or woman and he should train his mind to respect a woman, her self worth, her dignity and privacy, and right to autonomy of her body”.

“We do not want our adolescents to do anything that will push them from the dark to the darker side of life,” the October 2023 verdict had said.