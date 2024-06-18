ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court to organise special Lok Adalat

Published - June 18, 2024 01:02 pm IST - New Delhi

The special Lok Adalat will be organised in the 75th year of the establishment of the apex court

PTI

The Supreme Court will organise a special Lok Adalat from July 29 to August 3 to facilitate amicable settlement of suitable pending cases. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court will organise a special Lok Adalat from July 29 to August 3 to facilitate amicable settlement of suitable pending cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

The special Lok Adalat will be organised in the 75th year of the establishment of the apex court, which came into existence on January 26, 1950, with the coming into force of the Constitution.

In a statement, the apex court said Lok Adalats are an integral component of judicial system in the country, enhancing alternative dispute resolution as a means of expediting and fostering amicable settlements.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In the 75th year of its establishment, the Supreme Court of India is organising a Special Lok Adalat from July 29, 2024 to August 3, 2024 to facilitate amicable settlements of suitable pending cases," it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The statement said organising of the Lok Adalat was pursuant to the commitment to accessible and efficient justice delivery for all sections of the society.

It said cases having elements of settlement, including those relating to matrimonial disputes, property disputes, motor accident claims, land acquisition, compensation, service and labour which are pending before the apex court, would be taken up to facilitate speedy disposal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US