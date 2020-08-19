Supreme Court to look into issue of land use change for Central Vista

NEW DELHI

19 August 2020 04:25 IST

The court scheduled the hearing for Thursday

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will first look into the allegation of ‘change of land use’ in connection with the Central Vista project.

A Bench led by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar said it will then go into charges of violation of municipal and environmental laws raised in a batch of petitions filed on the project.

The court scheduled the hearing for Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising

Advocate Shikhil Suri, for petitioner Rajiv Suri, has alleged that the government is “churning out approvals” for the project regardless of pendency of the challenge in the apex court.

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing for another petitioner, said clearances have been sought and obtained continuously.

The petitions have primarily challenged a notification issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on March 20 authorising the change of land use.

On March 6, the apex court had transferred the issue from the Delhi High Court and ordered that “any steps taken by the authorities, in the meantime, will be subject to the outcome of the proceedings”.

Mr. Suri has argued that the proposed change in land usage of Central Vista, the historical boulevard of approximately 3.5 kms from Rashtrapati Bhawan to India Gate, and further to the National Stadium, is a symbol of India’s historic past, its nationhood, its vibrant democracy.

“It is where living history breathes from every inch of this cherished stretch of land, where the Republic Day parade and Beating Retreat are held every year. Central Vista is an essential ingredient of our sovereignty and pride, and also where recreational spaces are available for the enjoyment by the citizens. It is a major attraction for the tourists who visit the country,” the petition has said.

The petition reminded that Article 49 of the Constitution provides for protection of monuments and places and objects of national importance.

“The ‘re-development’ of the Central Vista, the entire matter has been clothed in secrecy and opacity. More sinister, is the murky, dubious and suspicious events, leading up to the present-day events. Foremost is the malevolent and malicious manner in which Central Government decided in May 2015 to withdraw India’s nomination to attain a world heritage city tag for Delhi’s Imperial Capital Cities from UNESCO; a quest it had been pursuing over the last decade or so. A dossier meticulously and painstakingly created over the previous five years and placed before UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee, was abruptly withdrawn a month before a final decision was to be taken by UNESCO, without any reasons being assigned by the Government,” the petition has said.