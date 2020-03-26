Supreme Court to hear urgent cases via video

The Supreme Court issued a circular on Thursday informing that it would continue to hear cases of “extreme urgency” through videoconferencing during the lockdown, keeping in mind physical distancing norms.

A Bench, led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde, recently used its extraordinary powers under Article 142 to lift the limitation period for all cases until further notice.

An earlier circular issued by the Supreme Court before the announcement of the 21-day lockdown had explained that cases would be heard through an app called ‘Vidyo’. The present circular assures lawyers and litigants that this digital arrangement would continue.

A one-page synopsis of these cases can be sent to the apex court registry via an email id - mention.sc@sci.nic.in. The registry would then forward the mail to the judges on the slotted Bench. Once the case is approved for urgent hearing, it would be listed for the next day. The lawyer concerned would be mailed a video link and he or she can use it to present his case via videoconferencing at an allotted time. The link would lapse automatically by default shortly after the hearing.