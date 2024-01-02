GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Supreme Court to hear senior IPS officer’s plea against his removal as Himachal DGP following High Court order

A Bench of Chief Justice D. Y. Chandrachud, Justice J. B. Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Sanjay Kundu, and agreed to hear the plea.

January 02, 2024 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A view of the Supreme Court of India. File

A view of the Supreme Court of India. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on January 2 a plea by senior IPS officer Sanjay Kundu, challenging his removal as Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police following a high court order.

A Bench of Chief Justice D. Y. Chandrachud, Justice J. B. Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra on January 2 took note of the submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Kundu, and agreed to hear the plea.

Mr. Rohatgi said the police officer was not heard by the high court which, on December 26, directed the State government to shift him.

The top court initially said it would hear the plea during the day itself. It later took note of Mr. Rohatgi's submissions and posted the plea on Wednesday for consideration.

Following the high court's judgment, an order transferring Mr. Kundu was issued by the Himachal Pradesh Governor on Tuesday. He has been transferred to the Ayush Department as Principal Secretary.

Himachal Pradesh High Court on December 26 directed the State government to shift the State police chief and the Kangra superintendent of police so that they could not influence a probe into a businessman's complaint about a threat to his life.

