Supreme Court to hear Saket Gokhale’s plea against Gujarat HC decision on March 13

March 03, 2023 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on March 3 agreed to hear after Holi vacations a plea filed by Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale against Gujarat High Court’s refusal to grant him bail in a case concerning alleged misappropriation of money collected through crowdfunding.

A Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and Vikram Nath listed the case on March 13, on the reopening day.

“I have always maintained that the money was collected through crowdfunding. This is not a case for denying bail,” senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, for Mr. Gokhale, submitted.

The court said that it had received the case file late last night and did not have time to go through it. “We will list it immediately after the vacations,” the Bench said.

The allegations against Mr. Gokhale is that he collected money through crowdfunding from over 1,700 people during the pandemic and misappropriated the amount.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by an alleged donor.

Mr. Gokhale was booked for offences like cheating, criminal breach of trust and forgery.

“It appears that there are serious allegations against the applicant (Gokhale). The investigation is going on and the chargesheet is yet to be filed… It appears that funding raised for welfare of the people was utilised by the applicant for his personal expenses,” the Gujarat High court had observed on January 23.

“There are many transactions, which appear to have been done on prima-facie going through the bank account statement, so it cannot be denied that some transactions might be done for his personal usage or not, which is a question of fact and can only be decided by evidence at the time of trial and not at the stage of investigation when the charge sheet is yet to be filed,” the High Court had said.

Mr. Gokhale has maintained that the case was spurred by “political vendetta”.