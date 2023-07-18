Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi’s plea to suspend conviction in defamation case on July 21

July 18, 2023 11:04 am | Updated 11:04 am IST

The Supreme Court on July 18 agreed to list Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s petition seeking suspension of his conviction in a criminal defamation case, and stay of Gujarat High Court judgment on July 21. Mr. Gandhi had moved the Supreme Court only three days ago to suspend his conviction in a criminal defamation case in which he said a political speech critical of economic offenders and also of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, made in the course of democratic political activity, has been held to be an act of moral turpitude.

The defamation case was related to his “Modi” surname remark allegedly made during a political rally in Karnataka’s Kolar district in 2019.

Mr. Gandhi’s petition, challenging the July 7 Gujarat High Court decision, contended that he was served a two-year conviction for allegedly defaming an “undefined amorphous group” which according to the complainant, Gujarat MLA Purnesh Ishwarbhai Modi, had wronged the reputation of “13 crore people”. Defamation law required the wrong to be done to a well-defined class of people, and not a vague group.

The Congress leader’s petition also raised the issue that 112 days have passed since Mr. Gandhi’s disqualification from the House, while the seat from Wayanad constituency remains vacant. There is a constitutional mandate under Section 151A of the Representation of People Act 1951 to not allow the vacancy of a seat for more than six months The monsoon session of the 16th Lok Sabha is slated to begin on July 20, 2023.

“The failure to get ad-interim or interim relief will disentitle him from partaking in the proceedings and represent his party and his constituency,” Mr. Gandhi’s team had submitted to the top court.

