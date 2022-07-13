India

Supreme Court to hear plea seeking declaration of 'Ram Sethu' as national heritage monument, on July 26

A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu
PTI New Delhi: July 13, 2022 12:14 IST
Updated: July 13, 2022 13:41 IST

The Supreme Court on July 13 agreed to hear on, July 26, the plea of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy seeking a direction to the Centre to declare the 'Ram Sethu' as a national heritage monument.

Ram Sethu, also known as Adam's bridge, is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice N. V. Ramana and justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of Mr. Swamy that it was an urgent and “small matter” needed to be listed for hearing. On a lighter note, the CJI told Swamy that let it be listed “after my retirement”. The CJI then listed it for July 26.

