Supreme Court to hear plea on violence against doctors

It seeks to make such cases a penal offence

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear in the last week of March a petition seeking to make violence committed against doctors and medical personnel and establishments a separate penal offence.

Senior advocate K. Subramanian, appearing for the petitioner, pointed out that while the Union Health Ministry is reported to have finalised a draft Bill, there was delay due to some interdepartmental consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“I therefore request an early date so that the Bill can be introduced during the ongoing session of Parliament,” Mr. Subramanian said.

The petition was filed by Dr. S. Gurushankar, president of the Tamil Nadu chapter of the Association of Healthcare Providers (India).

It said police hardly swing into action to prevent incidents of violence against the the medical community. “Unless such attacks are checked, there will be serious repercussions on patient care,” it added.It has sought action against perpetrators indulging in violence against medical professionals, medicare service providers, and causing damage to clinical establishments.

The petition said police hardly swing into action to prevent incidents of violence against, or the protection of, the medical community.

The medical fraternity has become demoralised by the increasing numbers of attacks on them. This is one of the reasons why doctors avoid serving in rural areas.

“Unless such attacks are checked, there will be serious repercussions on patient care,” the petition said.

The petition has pointed out that small and medium private healthcare establishments form the bulwark of the healthcare sector. The Prevention of Violence Against Medicare Persons and Institutions Act, which has been notified in 19 States in the past ten years, has failed to address the issue, the petition said.