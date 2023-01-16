Supreme Court to hear plea of Google against NCLAT order on January 18

January 16, 2023 02:08 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on January 18 a plea by Google in connection with a ₹1337-crore penalty imposed on it by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for alleged anti-competitive practices in relation to Android mobile devices.

A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said it would hear the case in detail on Wednesday.

Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, for Google, submitted that the “extraordinary directions” of the CCI which are under challenge have to be complied with by January 19. He said there was no delay whatsoever on the part of the company to challenge the CCI order and vehemently denied the Bench’s oral observation that a “contrived emergency” to hear the case was being made out.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had refused to provide any interim relief to the U.S. tech giant. Instead, the tribunal had posted the case in April, virtually rendering Google’s appeal infructuous, Mr. Singhvi submitted.

“There is no finding of abuse of dominance,” he argued. He said there was no evidence to support the findings of the competition watchdog. The appellate tribunal had directed Google to deposit 10% of the fine before its registry in the next four weeks.

On October 25, CCI slapped a penalty of ₹936.44 crore on Google for abusing its dominant position with respect to its Play Store policies.