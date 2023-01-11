Supreme Court to hear plea against Bihar caste census on January 20

January 11, 2023 12:47 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on January 11 agreed to list a petition challenging the Bihar caste census next Friday.

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud heard a mentioning for urgent hearing of the petition and said it would come up on January 20.

The lawyer argued that caste survey came under the Central List of the Constitution and a State did not have the authority to do it.

“These are questions on merits… let the case come up next Friday,” the CJI said.

Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav had termed the caste census a “historic step” to identify the most backward sections of the society through collection of scientific data and ensure that welfare measures reach them.

The first phase of the survey began on January 7, 2023, and would continue till January 21. The second phase is from April.

The Bihar Cabinet had decided to conduct the survey on June 2, last year.

Officials estimate the census would cover over 12 crore and more than 2.5 crore households across the State. The survey is likely to be over by May 21.