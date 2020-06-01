Supreme Court to hear on Tuesday plea on nation’s name

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on June 2 a petition that says the nation should be called by one name, be it ‘Bharat’, ‘India’ or the ‘Republic of India’.

A Bench led by Justice A.S. Bopanna will hear the petition filed by Namah, who said “the name of India should be one”.

The petition said there should be uniformity in the name of the nation written in official documents. “There should be uniformity and one should know the name of the nation. This is the time for unity”.

In 2016, the apex court dismissed a petition. Then Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur had orally remarked that every Indian had the right to choose between calling his country ‘Bharat’ and ‘India’ and the Supreme Court had no business to either dictate or decide for a citizen what he should call his country.

“If you want to call this country ‘Bharat’, go right ahead and call it Bharat. If somebody chooses to call this country India, let him call it India. We will not interfere,” he had stated.