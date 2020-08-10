Supreme Court to hear on merits if Prashant Bhushan’s remarks on judicial ‘corruption’ amounts to contempt

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to hear on merits whether remarks made by noted civil rights lawyer Prashant Bhushan on judicial “corruption” in a Tehelka interview in 2009 amounts to “per se contempt”.
A Bench led by Justice Arun Mishra listed the case for hearing on August 17. Mr. Bhushan, his father and senior advocate Shanti Bhushan and their lawyer, Rajeev Dhavan, were visible on the screen showing the pronouncement of the interim decision of the virtual court.
On August 4, after an almost day-long hearing held away from the public eye, the Bench had said it would hear the case if “we do not accept the explanation/apology” of Mr. Bhushan.
Tehelka magazine editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal is a co-respondent with Mr. Bhushan in the contempt case.
A communication released by Mr. Bhushan’s office said the hearing on August 4 took place over WhatsApp call.
It said Mr. Bhushan had refused to apologise and said the word “corruption” was used in the interview in a wide sense to mean “lack of propriety”. He had not meant the judiciary was financially corrupt.
Mr. Bhushan had said that the remarks were not meant to hurt judges’ families or tarnish the judiciary.
