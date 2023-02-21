Supreme Court to hear on February 24 plea of Patna HC judges over closure of GPF accounts

February 21, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST - New Delhi

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on February 24 a plea by judges of the Patna High Court claiming that their General Provident Fund (GPF) accounts have been closed.

The matter came before a Bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices Krishna Murari and P.S. Narasimha.

A lawyer mentioned the matter before the Bench, saying GPF accounts of seven judges has been closed and sought early hearing in the matter.

“What? GPF account stopped of judges? Who is the petitioner? List on Friday,” the CJI said.

