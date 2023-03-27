ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court to hear Mohammed Faizal’s plea against non-withdrawal of notification disqualifying him as MP

March 27, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST - New Delhi

Mohammed Faizal stood disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from January 11, the date of his conviction in an attempt to murder case by a sessions court in Kavaratti

PTI

Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, appearing for the former Lakshadweep parliamentarian. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Supreme Court agreed to list for hearing on March 28 NCP leader Mohammed Faizal's plea against the Lok Sabha Secretariat for not withdrawing a notification disqualifying him as an MP upon his conviction and 10-year sentence that was later stayed by the Kerala High Court.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala took note of the submissions of senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, appearing for the former Lakshadweep parliamentarian, that the person has not been reinstated as an MP despite his conviction and sentence being stayed by the high court.

Also Read | Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal yet to be allowed to attend Lok Sabha

Mr. Singhvi said the appeal of the Union Territory against the high court order is coming up for hearing before another apex court bench on Tuesday. "Tag this with the SLP [of Lakshadweep]," said the bench.

ALSO READ
Supreme Court urged to remove criminal defamation as grounds for automatic disqualification of lawmakers

Mr. Singhvi, appearing for the Nationalist Congress Party leader, said the Lok Sabha was "prompt to disqualify Mr. Faizal as an MP immediately after he was convicted and sentenced by a local court in January this year, but his membership has not been restored yet despite the high court staying the conviction".

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Faizal stood disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from January 11, the date of his conviction in an attempt to murder case by a sessions court in Kavaratti, according to a notification issued on January 13 by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

In his petition filed in the apex court through advocate K.R. Sasiprabhu, Mr. Faizal said the Lok Sabha Secretariat failed to withdraw the notification despite the fact that his conviction was stayed by the high court on January 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US