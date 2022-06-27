Supreme Court to hear Centre’s plea against Tripura HC order on security cover to Ambanis

PTI June 27, 2022 15:04 IST

Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta said he wants the appeal to be heard urgently as the High Court has asked Home Ministry officials to appear before it on June 28 with original records

A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. File

The Supreme Court on June 27 agreed to hear on June 28, a plea of the Centre challenging the Tripura High Court orders on a PIL challenging grant of security cover to industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family members in Mumbai. A Vacation Bench of Justices Surya Kant and J.B. Pardiwala was told by Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta that the High Court has no jurisdiction to entertain the PIL as the State Government has nothing to do with the security cover provided to the Ambanis by the Centre on recommendation of the Maharashtra Government. Mr. Mehta said he wants the appeal to be heard urgently as the High Court has asked Home Ministry officials to appear before it on June 28 with original records with regard to the threat perception to the Ambanis, and stated no more adjournment will be granted. The Tripura High Court had on a PIL filed by one Bikash Saha had passed two interim orders on May 31 and June 21 and had directed the Central Government to place the original file maintained by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding threat perception and assessment report of Ambani, his wife and children on the basis of which security has been granted to them.



