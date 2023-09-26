Supreme Court to examine if onscreen profanity amounts to a ‘sexually explicit act’

September 26, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to examine whether use of vulgar language in a YouTube web series called College Romance amounts to a “sexually explicit act” under Section 67A of the Information Technology Act.

A Bench of Justices A.S. Bopanna and M.M. Sundresh agreed to look into whether the word “act” encompassed “spoken language” too.

A person found guilty under Section 67A (publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act) for the first time faces imprisonment up to five years and fine extending to ₹10 lakh. A repeat offender gets seven years in jail and a fine of ₹10 lakh.

The Delhi High Court, in a judgment in March, found that the language used in the web series, which was streamed on an over-the-top (OTT) platform, was profane and vulgar with a corruptible influence on young minds.

The High Court was so shocked that it resurrected Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act against the people behind the web series though the Sessions Court had earlier dropped the charge.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the web series makers who have appealed the High Court verdict, said this was not a case of obscenity.

“A case of vulgar language is not a case of obscenity. The two are different. The series portrayed youngsters speaking in a rough language,” Mr. Rohatgi submitted.

On the charge of Section 67A, Mr. Rohatgi said there was no depiction of a sexually explicit physical act on screen. The offence under Section 67A is not made out, he argued.

Justice Sundresh expressed his doubts about Mr. Rohatgi’s reasoning on Section 67A. “Your interpretation is technical. You are claiming that a sexually explicit act is restricted to a physical act. The High Court has held that even words spoken would fall within the ambit of a ‘sexually explicit act’ under Section 67A,” Justice Sundresh told the senior lawyer.

The High Court had held that profanities cannot be presented to the general public or portrayed to the world as if this was the language of our nation and young people in educational institutions.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled on October 31.

