Supreme Court to deliver verdict today in UGC exams case

The Supreme Court is scheduled on Friday to deliver its judgment on the validity of the unilateral move by some States, including Maharashtra and Delhi, to cancel the final year University Grants Commission (UGC) exams.
A Bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan is scheduled to pronounce the verdict.
The UGC, in the last hearing, had argued that though its July 6 directive to conduct final year exams by the end of September was not a “diktat,” States cannot unilaterally cancel the exams citing the pandemic.
“If the State governments had an issue, they cannot change the exam schedule on their own. They should meet with the Centre and consult with the UGC about their apprehensions,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for the UGC, had submitted.
Multiple options
Mr. Mehta said the guidelines for conducting the exams involved multiple options for students. “They can take the exams online, offline or hybrid [partly online and partly in the physical format],” he had said.
The Solicitor General had also said if a student was unable to appear for the exams in September, he could opt for a later date.
The UGC had questioned the logic of cancelling the final term exams for fear of COVID-19, but at the same time opening up varsities and educational institutions for the next academic session.
The court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by over 30 students, represented by advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, questioning the validity of the UGC’s directive.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath