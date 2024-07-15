Supreme Court to consider setting up Bench to hear pleas against passage of laws as Money Bills

The Supreme Court on July 15 agreed to consider a submission for setting up a constitution Bench to hear pleas challenging the validity of passage of laws such as the Aadhaar Act as Money Bills allegedly to bypass the Rajya Sabha.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D. Y. Chandrachud and justices J. B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was urged by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who also heads the Supreme Court Bar Association, that the pleadings are complete and the petitions needed to be listed for hearing. "I will take the call when I form the constitution Benches," the CJI said.

Earlier, the top court had said it would constitute a seven-judge Bench to consider the issue of validity of passage of laws such as the Aadhaar Act as a Money Bill.

The decision was aimed at addressing the controversy around Money Bills after the government introduced legislations such as the Aadhaar Act and even amendments to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as Money Bills, apparently to circumvent the Rajya Sabha where it did not have a majority then.

A Money Bill is a piece of legislation which can be introduced only in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha cannot amend or reject it. The Upper House can only make recommendations which may or may not be accepted by the Lower House.