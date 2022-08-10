India

Supreme Court to consider listing Panneerselvam’s appeal before August 19

Legal Correspondent NEW DELHI August 10, 2022 21:26 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 21:26 IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would consider listing before August 19 an appeal filed by expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam, challenging a Madras High Court order that only the party’s interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, is entitled to possession of the party headquarters in Chennai.

Appearing before a Bench, led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, senior advocate Shekhar Nadphade, for Mr. Panneerselvam, in an oral mentioning, said the matter required an urgent hearing. He said the High Court had barred party workers from entering the premises for a month.

“Let us see if we can keep it before August 19,” Chief Justice Ramana said.

The High Court had quashed the proceedings initiated by the South Chennai Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) to lock, seal and attach the party headquarters following a violent clash between the supporters of the two leaders on July 11.

Though both leaders had challenged the RDO’s proceedings and insisted on handing over the keys to them, the judge held that Mr. Panneerselvam would not be entitled to possession of the headquarters since he was expelled from the party through a resolution passed by its general council.

After directing the RDO to hand over possession of the office to Mr. Palaniswami, the judge ordered that the latter should not permit any party worker or supporter inside the headquarters for a month because of the tense situation.

The High Court had criticised the RDO for acting in a mechanical fashion without ascertaining who was in actual possession of the party office before the violence broke out. “The attachment of the headquarters of the principal Opposition party in the State will strike at the very root of the democratic process and amount to oppression,” it had said.

