Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance of migrant workers issue

A Bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M.R. Shah issued notice to the Centre, States and UTs and sought their replies by May 28.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of the problems and the miseries of migrant labourers who have been stranded in various parts of the country after the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.
A Bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M.R. Shah issued notice to the Centre, States and Union Territories and sought their replies by May 28 on the steps taken to redeem the situation. The top court listed the matter for May 28 and asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist it on the issue.
