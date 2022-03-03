Supreme Court summons Attorney-General after lawyer seeks evacuation of Indian students stranded in Ukraine

A batch of Indian students from Ukraine arriving at the airport in Mumbai on March 3. | Photo Credit: PTI

March 03, 2022 12:45 IST

Lawyer urges top court to intervene on behalf of students

The Supreme Court on Thursday called for Attorney-General K.K. Venugopal to be present after a lawyer made an urgent mentioning of the case of a girl student stuck for six days without food at the Ukrainian border.

The lawyer said there were over 30 like her, barely able to withstand the bitter cold at the war scene, waiting for a quick evacuation. The lawyer urged the court to intervene with the government on behalf of the students.

The CJI asked for the Attorney-General to hear what the government had to say. The CJI, however, expressed scepticism over how the court could help in a situation happening abroad, outside its jurisdiction.

“We have all sympathies. We feel for them [students]. There has been a death, but can I give an order to the President of Russia to stop the war? The government is already doing something,” Chief Justice Ramana addressed the lawyer.

The Chief Justice referred to social media posts criticising the court’s silence on the issue. “What is the CJI doing? Why is he not telling Putin?” the CJI said exasperatedly.

The lawyer said the court could direct the Ministry to act to save the students. “They are not evacuating them. Let them take care to do it,” the lawyer urged.