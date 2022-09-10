Supreme Court stresses balance between kindness to stray dogs and protection from attacks

Court allows animal rights group to intervene and said the Bench would hear them in detail before passing orders

Legal Correspondent NEW DELHI
September 10, 2022 13:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Representative Image. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court on September 9 said its effort will be to strike a balance between the humane act of feeding strays and protecting innocent people from stray dog attacks.

"I am also a dog lover and there are many other dog lovers here... We have to accept that there is a problem. Dogs may become ferocious due to lack of food or they may get an infection," Justice Sanjiv Khanna, heading the Bench, observed orally.

Also Read
For Kerala, rabies preventive vaccine is worth exploring

The court scheduled a hearing on September 28.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The danger of stray dog attacks was recently brought back into the apex court's focus by advocate V.K. Biju who highlighted the death of a 12-year-old victim recently in Kerala.

The Bench also asked the Justice Sri Jagan Commission formed by the Supreme Court to submit a report. The Commission was constituted in 2016 to enquire into complaints about dog attacks and the distribution of compensation to victims in Kerala.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Senior advocate V. Giri, appearing for the State, referred to a 2015 judgment of the Kerala High Court to cull the stray dog population in accordance with the local body laws.

The court allowed animal rights group to intervene and said the Bench would hear them in detail before passing orders on the issue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
animal
wildlife
judiciary (system of justice)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app