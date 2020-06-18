National

Supreme Court stays Telangana HC order on COVID tests on bodies

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed a May 26 direction of the Telangana High Court to conduct COVID-19 tests on bodies before they are released from hospitals.

A Bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan also stayed the direction passed on June 8 by the High Court that non-compliance would invite contempt action.

Issuing notice, the apex court said the direction issued by the High Court was pre-mature and uncalled for at that stage.

The High Court had warned the State “not to ignore the directions of this court. For, neither the majesty of the law, nor the majesty of the high court, can be ignored”.

