Supreme Court stays Madras High Court directive to YouTuber Felix Gerald to close down his channel

The Supreme Court on Friday (September 6, 2024) stayed a bail condition issued by the Madras High Court to YouTuber Felix Gerald to shut down his channel ‘RedPix 24x7’.

Mr. Gerald was arrested for hosting an “objectionable” interview of another YouTuber Savukku Shankar on his channel. In the interview, Mr. Shankar allegedly commented on judges and women police officers.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud issued notice to the State, asking Mr. Gerald’s counsel, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan and advocate Vairawan A.S., why their client was hosting such interviews

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the YouTuber, said that such an interview should not have been shown.