Supreme Court stays Gujarat High Court order on taking back land given to Adani Group firm near Mundra port

On July 5, the State Government had informed the high court that it will take back nearly 108 hectares of 'gauchar' (grazing) land which was given to an Adani Group entity

Published - July 10, 2024 03:07 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The residents of Navinal village of Kutch district had moved a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the High Court against a decision to allot 231 acres of ‘gauchar’ land to the Adani firm. File..

The residents of Navinal village of Kutch district had moved a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the High Court against a decision to allot 231 acres of ‘gauchar’ land to the Adani firm. File.. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Supreme Court on July 10 stayed a Gujarat High Court order asking the State government to resume the process of taking back nearly 108 hectares of grazing land given to an Adani Group entity in 2005 near the Mundra port.

A bench of justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan took note of the appeal of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd that the impugned order is required to be stayed in the interest of justice.

"Issue notice. Stay of impugned order," the bench said.

On July 5, the State Government had informed the high court that it will take back nearly 108 hectares of 'gauchar' (grazing) land which was given to an Adani Group entity in 2005.

"Taking note of the affidavit of the Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Revenue, State of Gujarat, we require the concerned authority/officers to complete the process of resumption in accordance with law," the high court had ordered and posted the matter for July 26.

The residents of Navinal village of Kutch district had moved a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the High Court against a decision to allot 231 acres of 'gauchar' land to the Adani firm.

