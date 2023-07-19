Supreme Court stays ED probe in Chhattisgarh liquor scam case

July 19, 2023 03:29 am | Updated 03:29 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to “stay their hand in all manner” in a money laundering case linked to the alleged ₹2,000 crore liquor scam in Chhattisgarh.

A Bench of Justices S.K. Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia passed the order in petitions challenging the legality of the proceedings initiated by the anti-money laundering agency in the case.

“Apart from the order already passed of no coercive action, the respondent authorities (ED) must stay their hand in all manner,” the Bench directed.

While hearing the matter on May 16, the top court had told the ED not to create an “atmosphere of fear”, after the Chhattisgarh government had alleged that the probe agency was “running amok” and was trying to implicate Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in a money laundering case linked to liquor scam in the State.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared for the Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday, alleged that the officers of the State were harassed by the probe agency.

Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, appearing for some of the petitioners, said the court should stay the ongoing investigation by the ED. “How can they investigate without a predicate offence?” he asked.

“Hold your hands in the meantime…. We are not taking a final view,” the court told Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, for ED.

The ED had earlier told a court about an alleged massive scam in liquor trade in Chhattisgarh perpetrated by a syndicate comprising high-level State government officials, private persons and political executives that generated tainted money more than ₹2,000 crore in 2019-22.

Earlier, Chhattisgarh had become the first State to move the top court challenging the constitutional validity of certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The State alleged that the Central investigating agencies were misused to “intimidate, harass and disturb” the governance in non-BJP ruled States.