Supreme Court stays all proceedings before Calcutta HC in medical admissions case

January 27, 2024 11:11 am | Updated 11:13 am IST

The Bench issued notice to West Bengal, the CBI and the petitioner in the High Court.

The Hindu Bureau

A view of Supreme Court complex. Image for representation only | Photo Credit: ANI

A five-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, in a special sitting on Saturday, stayed all proceedings in the Calcutta High Court in a medical admissions case which led to a public conflict between two judges of the Calcutta High Court.

The Supreme Court has also stayed the orders of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay to transfer the case to the CBI.

The State government has been allowed to separately file a special leave petition against the orders of Justice Gangopadhyay during the course of the day.

The Centre, in turn, has been permitted to a circulate a note. Attorney General R. Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta have questioned the procedure followed by the High Court Division Bench to stay Justice Gangopadhyay’s directions without even perusing a copy of his judicial order, records of the case or the memorandum of appeal.

The five-judge Bench told both the State government and the Centre that it would not want to make any primary facie comments and listed the case for hearing on January 29.

