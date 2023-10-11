SC stands by decision to transfer Manipur HC Chief Justice to Kolkata

October 11, 2023 03:25 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST

The Supreme Court Collegium has stood firm by its October 9 resolve to transfer Manipur High Court Acting Chief Justice M.V. Muralidharan to Calcutta High Court.

Justice Muralidharan had on October 10 written to the Collegium to allow him to stay on in Manipur.

The Collegium found no merit in Justice Muralidharan’s request to stay on in Manipur.

The court had in July recommended Delhi High Court judge, Justice Siddharth Mridul, to the government for appointment as the regular Chief Justice of Manipur High Court. However, the government had kept the recommendation pending without a word.

It was only recently the government had informed an apex court Bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul that the notification of Justice Mridul’s appointment would be published shortly.

Justice Muralidharan’s order to provide quota to majority Meiteis is reportedly one of the reasons that led to the ethnic clashes in Manipur.

The Supreme Court has criticised the judge, and had even considered staying the order.