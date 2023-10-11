HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SC stands by decision to transfer Manipur HC Chief Justice to Kolkata

The Collegium found no merit in Justice Muralidharan’s request to stay on in Manipur

October 11, 2023 03:25 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of Justice M.V. Muralidharan (left)

File picture of Justice M.V. Muralidharan (left) | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

The Supreme Court Collegium has stood firm by its October 9 resolve to transfer Manipur High Court Acting Chief Justice M.V. Muralidharan to Calcutta High Court.

Justice Muralidharan had on October 10 written to the Collegium to allow him to stay on in Manipur.

The Collegium found no merit in Justice Muralidharan’s request to stay on in Manipur.

The court had in July recommended Delhi High Court judge, Justice Siddharth Mridul, to the government for appointment as the regular Chief Justice of Manipur High Court. However, the government had kept the recommendation pending without a word.

It was only recently the government had informed an apex court Bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul that the notification of Justice Mridul’s appointment would be published shortly.

Justice Muralidharan’s order to provide quota to majority Meiteis is reportedly one of the reasons that led to the ethnic clashes in Manipur.

The Supreme Court has criticised the judge, and had even considered staying the order.

Related Topics

Manipur / court administration / Kolkata

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.