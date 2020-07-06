Supreme Court slaps fine on lawyer for charge against Registry

The Supreme Court on Monday fined a lawyer ₹100 for accusing its Registry of being biased in favour of big law firms and influential lawyers while listing cases before virtual courts functioning during COVID-19 lockdown.
A Bench led by Justice Arun Mishra communicated its decision to Reepak Kansal, the lawyer in question, by the telephone due to technical glitches in the videoconferencing system.
‘Reckless allegations’
In the previous hearing, before the Bench reserved the petition for orders, it called Mr. Kansal’s allegations as “reckless”.
Mr. Kansal, who appeared in person, had referred to how the case of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was listed overnight.
“Why make reckless allegations against the Registry?” Justice S. Abdul Nazeer, on the Bench, had asked Mr. Kansal.
Justice Mishra had orally remarked that it was “very fashionable” to make allegations. At one point, the court asked whether the case of Mr. Kansal concerned personal liberty. Mr. Goswami had moved the Supreme Court recently after multiple FIRs were filed in several States for his comments on his TV show.
“The Supreme Court Registry is working day and night for your convenience … if you blame each other, there will be no functioning of this court,” Justice Mishra had said.
The petition had sought a direction to the Supreme Court Secretary General and other officials to stop discrimination against the not-so-influential lawyers.
The plea said there was no mechanism to address complaints against erring officers of the Registry who favour some law firms/advocates for reasons best known to them.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath