National

Supreme Court asks Meghalaya govt. to hand over ₹100 cr. fine to CPCB

A view of the Indian Supreme Court building.

A view of the Indian Supreme Court building.   | Photo Credit: B. Mathur

more-in

The State admits on the large number of illegal mines that were operating in the northeastern state.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Meghalaya government to deposit the ₹100 crore fine imposed on it by the National Green Tribunal for failing to curb illegal coal mining with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

A bench of justices Ashok Bhushan and K.M.Joseph directed the state administration to hand over the illegally extracted coal to Coal India Limited (CIL) which will auction it and deposit the funds with the state government.

Also Read
Activists say enforcement is lax because it is the coal money that funds elections and runs the State machinery. A series of rat holes mines in East Jantia Hills district.

Meghalaya’s rat hole traps

 

The bench also allowed the mining operation to go on in the state on the privately and community owned land subject to the permissions from the concerned authorities.

The National Green Tribunal had fined the Meghalaya government on January 4.

During the hearing, the State government had admitted that a large number of mines were operating illegally in the northeastern state.

A total of 15 miners were trapped on December 13 last year in an illegal coal mine at Ksan in East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya, about 3.7 km deep inside a forest, when water from the nearby Lytein river gushed into it.

Only two bodies have been recovered from the mine so far.

The apex court had earlier refused to allow miners to transport extracted coal lying at various sites in Meghalaya.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Other States National
Meghalaya
mining
coal
crime
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 13, 2020 1:39:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/supreme-court-slaps-100-cr-fine-on-meghalaya-govt-for-failing-to-curb-illegal-coal-mining/article28269754.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY