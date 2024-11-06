 />
Supreme Court slams U.P. authorities for demolishing Maharajganj district houses in 2019

The top court orders Uttar Pradesh to compensate man ₹25 lakh for illegal house demolition in 2019

Updated - November 06, 2024 03:54 pm IST - New Delhi

Supreme Court of India. File

Supreme Court of India. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Coming down heavily on the Uttar Pradesh authorities for its "high-handed" approach, the Supreme Court on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) directed it to compensate a man, whose house was razed in 2019 for road widening, with ₹25 lakh.

A bench of Chief Justice D. Y. Chandrachud and Justices J. B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra further asked the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary to conduct an inquiry into the matter pertaining to the illegal demolition in Maharajganj district.

“You can’t come with a bulldozer and demolish the house overnight,” remarked the bench, which was hearing the matter pertaining to demolition, which took place in 2019 for the road widening project.

Published - November 06, 2024 03:50 pm IST

