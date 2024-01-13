ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court slams Delhi government over delay in deciding remission plea of convicts

January 13, 2024 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - New Delhi

A Bench of justices Abhay S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan castigated States for mechanically rejecting remission plea of life convicts who have served more than 14 years in jail.

PTI

A view of Supreme Court of India. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Supreme Court has slammed the Delhi government over the delay in deciding remission plea filed by 114 convicts including a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist who was convicted for conspiring to wage war against the country and was awarded life imprisonment.

A Bench of justices Abhay S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan castigated States for mechanically rejecting remission plea of life convicts who have served more than 14 years in jail.

ALSO READ
Avoid en masse remission without application of mind, says Supreme Court

Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee told the court that a meeting of the Sentence Review Board was held on December 21 to consider premature release of 114 eligible convicts, including Gafoor.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He submitted that draft minutes of the meeting have been forwarded to the Home Department of the Delhi government for submission to the Lieutenant Governor.

Explained | The remission laws that paved the way for release of the Bilkis Bano case convicts

The Bench then said, "What you are doing is absolute breach of the top court's December 11 order. You have not clarified which remission policy you are following. What you did was very objectionable. When it comes to granting remission, all State governments are the same. There is a pattern. All State governments mechanically reject the first application for remission without considering it.".

The top court granted two weeks to the government to decide 114 remission pleas including Gafoor's remission plea. The top court was hearing a plea by Gafoor seeking premature release on the ground that he has served almost 16 years in jail.

ALSO READ
Explained | Pardon and remission, and who grants them  

According to the prosecution, the special cell of Delhi police had received a tip-off in January 2007 that JeM intended to carry out 'fidayeen' attack at prominent places in the national capital and would be sending its operatives through the Indo-Bangla border.

Based on the tip-off, a trap was laid on February 4, 2007 and after a fierce encounter with police near Connaught Place all the four were arrested and a large quantity of explosives, grenades and cash were recovered from them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US