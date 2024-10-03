GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Supreme Court slams CAQM, says it made no effort to implement its direction to stop stubble burning

Supreme Court directed the Centre and CAQM to file affidavits within a week from today (October 3, 2024) on the stubble burning matter

Published - October 03, 2024 01:21 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Stubble burning seen in the fields of Fatahpur, in Amritsar on September 27, 2024.

Stubble burning seen in the fields of Fatahpur, in Amritsar on September 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Thursday (October 3, 2024) slammed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for failing to control incidents of stubble burning and said it has made no effort to implement its direction to prevent such incidents.

A Bench of Justice Abhay S. Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih said the CAQM has not launched a single prosecution against incidents of stubble burning in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas.

Flying squads deployed in Punjab, Haryana to curb stubble burning

It held a meeting on the issue only on August 29, it said.

The Supreme Court noted that only five out of 11 members were present in the meeting where the implementation of its directions was not even discussed.

How will you tackle air pollution in NCR in winter, Supreme Court asks the chief of air quality panel

The Supreme Court also rapped the Punjab and Haryana Governments, saying the two States have only exacted nominal compensation from the farmers who were found burning stubble.

It directed the Centre and CAQM to file affidavits within a week from today (October 3, 2024) on the matter and posted the matter for hearing on October 16.

Top News Today

