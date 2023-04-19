ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU Professor Saibaba in Maoist links case

April 19, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST - New Delhi

More than eight years after his arrest in 2014, the Bombay High Court on October 14, 2022 acquitted ex-DU Professor Saibaba in the Maoists links case and ordered his release from jail

The Hindu Bureau

Ex-Delhi University Professor G.N. Saibaba. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on April 19 set aside a Bombay High Court order discharging former Delhi University Professor G.N. Saibaba in an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case and remitted the case back to the Bombay HC for a fresh consideration on merits, and decision within four months.

A Bench led by Justice M.R. Shah and C.T. Ravikumar requested the Bombay HC Chief Justice to not list the case before the same Bench which had discharged Mr. Saibaba, but before another Bench. The Supreme Court said propriety required it.

It said that question of law, including sanction under the UAPA, is to remain open for adjudication by the High Court. The Supreme Court on October 15 suspended the Bombay High Court order acquitting Mr. Saibaba and others in the case.

Advocate Abhikalp Pratap Singh appeared for the Maharashtra Government and senior advocate R. Basant represented Mr. Saibaba in the case in the Supreme Court.

More than eight years after his arrest in 2014, the Bombay High Court on October 14, 2022 acquitted Mr. Saibaba and ordered his release from jail, noting that the sanction order issued to prosecute the accused in the case under the stringent provisions of the UAPA was “bad in law and invalid”.

The Nagpur Bench of the High Court allowed the appeal filed by Mr. Saibaba challenging a 2017 order of the trial court convicting and sentencing him to life imprisonment for offences under provisions of the UAPA and the Indian Penal Code.

Apart from Mr. Saibaba, the Bombay High Court had acquitted Mahesh Kariman Tirki, Pandu Pora Narote (both farmers), Hem Keshavdatta Mishra (student) and Prashant Sanglikar (journalist), who were sentenced to life imprisonment, and Vijay Tirki (labourer), who was sentenced to 10 years in jail. Narote died during the pendency of the appeal.

(With inputs from PTI)

