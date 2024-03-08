Supreme Court sends mixed signals as ED-States tussle become frequent

The frequency of the cases has raised questions, both inside and outside the courtroom, as to whether the Central agency and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) are being used by the Union government to harass rival politicians and State officials ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
The Supreme Court, meanwhile, has sent mixed signals from multiple Benches while dealing with these cases. While one Bench has called for a “neutral mechanism” to sift through cases to check if hidden political vendettas and one-upmanship were at play between the Centre and States, another Bench led by Justice Bela Trivedi prioritised the investigating agency, making it clear that States had no choice but comply with the summons of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).
This when the Madras High Court had recorded a prima facie finding that the agency had no jurisdiction to summon the officials. The High Court had summed up ED’s summons as “just an attempt to investigate the possibility of identifying any proceeds of crime as a result of any criminal activity, which is not so far registered by the State agencies”.
In this case, the ED had approached the apex court against the arrest of its officer, Ankit Tiwari, by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in a bribe case. Several ED raids and searches across the State had preceded Mr. Tiwari’s arrest.
Again, in May last year, a Supreme Court Bench headed by Justice (now retired) Sanjay Kishan Kaul had warned the ED against creating an “atmosphere of fear”. The court was dealing with a petition filed by the earlier Congress government led by Bhupesh Bhagel in Chhattisgarh, who alleged that the ED was “running amok” to “implicate” the Chief Minister in a money laundering case linked to a ₹2000-crore liquor scam. The ED had maintained that it was just doing its duty and probing a scam in the State.
There are also cases in which the Supreme Court has plainly refused to intervene.
When former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren moved the apex court challenging his arrest on money laundering charges in a land scam case, a Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna asked him to approach the State High Court. The court did not heed arguments by his lawyers that the Supreme Court had concurrent jurisdiction with the High Court.