Supreme Court seeks status report on implementation of ‘Kavach’ to protect lives from railway accidents

February 05, 2024 11:16 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Monday gave the Centre four weeks to file a status report on measures taken to implement ‘Kavach’, an automatic train protection (ATP) system, considering the number of lives lost in train mishaps.

Appearing before a Bench headed by Justice Surya Kant, Attorney General R. Venkataramani said the government was not oblivious to the requirement and was “very serious about it”.

“We want to know your future plan on this issue,” Justice Kant addressed Mr. Venkataramani.

Justice K.V. Viswanathan, the Associate Judge on the Bench, said he had read reports that Kavach had been “partly implemented in certain areas”.

Mr. Venkataramani said there were “huge technical challenges involved”, and everything would be detailed in the status report.

The petition filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari has also sought the constitution of an inquiry commission headed by a retired Supreme Court judge into the Odisha train accident of June 2 last year.

The petitioner said the commission, if formed, should be asked to submit its report in a time-bound manner before the Supreme Court.

The petition also called for an expert body to analyse and review the risk and safety parameters followed by the railways.

“Authorities have been slow to provide redress in developing a safety enforcement mechanism against train collisions and accidents,” the petition said.

It explained that ‘Kavach’, which literally means ‘armour’, was developed in 2002 by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) in collaboration with three Indian vendors.

It assists in train operations during bad weather conditions and dense fog; automatically applies the brakes when needed; and brings a train to a halt if it detects another train on the same line within a specified distance.