Supreme Court seeks response to Sharjeel Imam’s plea to club sedition FIRs, transfer trial to Delhi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought responses from Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh to a plea by former JNU student Sharjeel Imam to club sedition FIRs registered against him in these States and transfer the trial to Delhi.

A three-judge Bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna listed the case after four weeks.

Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for Mr. Imam, said investigation was over on the FIRs registered in Assam and Manipur. He was also due for default bail in the Assam case.

Booked under UAPA

The court was hearing Mr. Imam’s plea filed in 2020 seeking the clubbing of multiple FIRs lodged against him in different States and transferring those to a Delhi court

The Delhi Police had booked Mr. Imam under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

On January 28, 2020, Mr. Imam was arrested by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch from Bihar’s Jehanabad in a sedition case for allegedly making inflammatory speeches in the Jamia Millia Islamia University and the Aligarh Muslim University.

The former student at the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) Centre for Historical Studies was booked on sedition and other charges after purported videos of his alleged inflammatory speeches made during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) were circulated on social media

