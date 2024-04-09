GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Supreme Court seeks replies on PIL over ‘unregulated’ sex change surgeries

April 09, 2024 09:17 am | Updated 09:17 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

The Supreme Court on Monday took note of a PIL seeking to curb sex-assignment surgeries on ‘intersex’ children before they become major. The court sought a response from the Centre and others, including the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA).

The term ‘intersex’ is used for people born with reproductive or sexual anatomy which does not fix the boxes of male or female.

The PIL also sought framing of a central law for recognising the rights of such children and persons.

The top court asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to assist it during the hearing.

The PIL said medical interventions for such surgeries are punishable offences in other jurisdictions.

The PIL has made Union Ministries of Home Affairs, Social Justice and Empowerment, Health and Family Welfare, Law and Justice, and Women and Child Development parties to the plea.

The plea alleged that such children face discrimination since their birth as there was no option to register their birth and death details on online government registration applications.

