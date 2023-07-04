ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court seeks govt. response on failure to fill NHRC vacancies

July 04, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The petition blamed the “continuation of the vacancies” to the “inaction and lethargic attitude of the Union of India”

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of National Human Rights Commission office in New Delhi | Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

The Supreme Court on July 4 decided to examine a plea accusing a “lethargic” Union government of not filling up vacancies in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud issued notice on a plea by petitioner-in-person Radhakanta Tripathy, who said the NHRC is functioning at half its strength.

In its short order, the Bench recorded the petitioner’s submission that there were three vacancies in the apex human rights body of the country, namely, that of two judicial members and a woman member.

“The existing seats are stated to have fallen vacant on September 11, 2021, January 4 2023 and April 4 2022, respectively,” the court observed.

The court is scheduled to hear the case after three weeks.

The petition blamed the “continuation of the vacancies” to the “inaction and lethargic attitude of the Union of India”.

“The failure of the government in appointing three members to the NHRC has been affecting the functioning of the Commission, which has a direct bearing on the rule of law and administration of justice… Keeping the posts vacant despite availability of eligible candidates is arbitrary, unreasonable and in violation of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution,” Mr. Tripathy argued.

